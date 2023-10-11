Mira-Bhayandar: Hoax Caller On Naya Nagar Police's Radar For Sending Cops On Wild Goose Chase

Unidentified caller sends cops on a wild goose chase | Pixabay

Mira-Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Naya Nagar police in Mira Road are on the lookout for an unidentified person who sent the patrolling teams on a wild goose chase on several occasions by passing fake information on Dial 112- a single-point contact with people seeking help in distress.

According to beat marshal Anwar Shaikh, he received a “distress” call on his mobile data terminal (MTD) device linked with Dial 122 from an unknown person who informed him about a woman being physically assaulted in the Naya Nagar area on Tuesday morning.

Cops go on a wild goose chase

The cops immediately reached the location but the information turned out to be fake. Shaikh tried to establish contact with the caller but the phone was unreachable, following which he submitted the action taken report (ATR) on the device and closed the call. However, within a couple of minutes, the cops received a similar call. Not taking any chances, the beat marshals verified the information which again turned out to be false. Sensing something fishy, Shaikh contacted the control room officials who informed them that they had been receiving multiple calls of a similar nature since September 1, 2023.

Offense registered against caller under section 182

Shaikh registered an offense under section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC against the caller who is yet to be identified. Hoax callers if convicted can be punished with imprisonment, fine, or both, for a maximum of six months.

Dial 112 is a police emergency helpline number that is provided for the security and safety of the citizens, however, hoax calls not only congest the communication network but also disrupt the operations of the already overburdened police force.