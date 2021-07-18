Mira Bhayandar: Heavy rain leaves twin-city waterlogged; see pics

Heavy rains marked the return of the regular ritual of deluge as intense waterlogging was reported from several residential pockets in the twin-city of Mira–Bhayandar since Saturday night.

Several chronic spots and low-lying areas remained inundated in water for several hours as the twin-city recorded an average rainfall of more than 170 mm during the wee hours on Sunday.

“Our teams rescued 52 people who were stranded in the Gaodevi Compound of Mira Gaothan and five people from their flooded homes on the ground floor of Gayatri building. Four occupants of a partly submerged car on the highway were also pulled out to safety,” said chief fire officer Prakash Borade.

Meanwhile municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole personally monitored the situation and visited some of the prone areas, directed all civic staffers and the disaster management cell to remain on high alert. The situation started limping back to normalcy after 10 am on Sunday. However, as a precautionary measure, power supply to various localities had to be shut down.