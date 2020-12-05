Mira Bhayandar: GPS system of private water tankers loses track; BJP smells scam

However, apart from other anomalies in the distribution system, the monitoring system continues to be in limbo. This startling revelation was made by none other than the leader of the house - Prashant Dalvi who represents the BJP which single-handedly rules the civic body.

Apart from allegations of lack of GPS devices, Dalvi in his letter to the civic chief, has pointed out various discrepancies’ in the system and violation of contract conditions including - tankers operating sans mandated road clearances and above all rusty interiors of water tanks which could trigger hazardous chemical reaction while ferrying potable drinking water to citizens.

“I have asked the civic chief to probe the matter and blacklist the concerned contractor for violating tender clauses,” said Dalvi. “From 150 per day the demand has gone down to an average of 60 to 70 tankers. Till now we have not received any complaint from citizens about tankers being diverted as every drop of water released from the sole tanker point is metered. However we will check the status of GPS and condition of tankers,” said an official from the water supply wing.