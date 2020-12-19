Mira Bhayandar: Gang facilitating water lines via bogus papers on MBMC radar

Transparent and responsive e-governance seems to be merely a slogan for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). This became evident after yet another scam tumbled out of the closets of the water supply department in which hundreds of water connections have allegedly been issued on the virtue of fake identities and fabricated documents.

The startling revelations were made by none other than the former head of the water supply committee and Leader of House -Prashant Dalvi who represents the BJP- which single handedly governs the civic body on the virtue of their majority in the 94-member house.

The charges came close on the heels of the recent allegations in context to massive anomalies in the water distribution system by private transporters hired by the MBMC. After a span of six years, the MBMC on the virtue of its new water supply scheme had lifted the ban on issuance of new water lines from 1, May, 2017.