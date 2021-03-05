Mira Bhayandar: Free bus ride for women on International Women’s Day 2021

After offering free travel in its public transport facility to specially-abled citizens, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now sanctioned a free ride to women commuters for a single day on International Women’s Day which falls on March 8 (Monday).

A decision to this effect was taken by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) committee on Thursday.

The proposal was moved by Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale which evoked a positive response from the transport committee and the civic administration.

For the visually impaired and people with 40% disability travelling in MBMC buses will be 100 per cent free, officials said.

As of now a fleet of 46 buses are operating on nine routes plying in and out of the twin-city.