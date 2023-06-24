 Mira-Bhayandar: Four Mobile Phones Stolen In BEST Bus In 30 Mins
Mira-Bhayandar: Four Mobile Phones Stolen In BEST Bus In 30 Mins

Saani Vhora realized that she was not the only one to find her mobile phone missing from her bag.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational/FPJ

Four commuters travelling in a BEST bus on ring route number 701 lost their mobile phones within a gap of 30 minutes on Friday. Saania Vhora, 24, who works with a finance firm boarded the bus from the Mira Road railway station at 7 pm. When she opened her handbag to remove money for buying the ticket, she realized that her phone was missing. While trying to find her phone she learnt that she was not alone, three other commuters including Shubham Ghatak, Yogesh Shinde and Prasad Shetty - all residents of Mira Road had also lost their phones.

Total value of mobile phones is ₹60,000

The commuters registered a complaint at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. The collective value of the stolen phones is pegged at ₹60,000. An offence under section 379 (theft) has been registered against the unidentified thieves who apparently targeted passengers travelling in buses of various public transport authorities. Further investigations were on.

