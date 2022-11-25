Mira-Bhayandar: Fitness store raided for sale of body building drugs

Representative pic

Mira-Bhayandar: A team from the Thane unit of the Food and Drug Authorities (FDA), raided a fitness store in Mira Road for storing and selling body building drugs without any type of license or permission from authorities. The action followed in response to specific information provided by officials attached to the FDA's intelligence branch about the misuse of prescribed drugs from a fitness store located in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

The FDA team raided the store in Saraogi Avenue building and seized 71 different types of therapeutic and steroid-based medicines in the form of pills and injectables amounting to more than Rs5.31 lakh. According to FDA officials, store owner Kanhaiya Kanojia was neither able to produce any documents to validate the legality of keeping such stock, nor any bills for the same, which indicated that the procurement was from unlicensed sources.

Apart from imported medicines, the recovered injections include mephentermine, testosterone and growth hormone injections. Consuming such drugs has become a trend among youngsters. However, they cannot be sold over the counter without a doctor's prescription, nor can they be procured from an unlicensed source. Moreover, steroid abuse can damage vital organs.

Indian Penal Code and the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, was registered in this context at the Mira Road police station on Monday. Further investigations are underway.