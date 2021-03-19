Mira Bhayandar: FIR filed against bar for defying COVID-19 norms in Kashimira

As the entire state is in combat mode to fight the second major wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, some greedy hoteliers are blatantly violating the protocol and guidelines laid down by the district administration to contain the infection.

Sleuths from the Kashimira police station filed an FIR against a restaurant and bar for flouting Covid-19 norms on Thursday night. Interestingly, the erring establishment identified as Hotel Akshit is located just a stone’s throw away from the local police station near Kashimira junction.

Acting on a tip-off received by DCP (Zone I), a team led by Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Bhame and PSI Amit Patil swooped down on the establishment late on Thursday night. The police team found 40 to 50 people having liquor and food inside two halls of the restaurant.

As per the details inked in the FIR, neither social distancing was being followed, nor the patrons or the staffers were wearing masks, throwing the mandated Covid-appropriate behavior to the wind.

The police filed an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act and disaster management rules against the manager of the hotel and other staffers.

While the actual beneficiaries including the operator and owner who encouraged the illegal activities in their establishment are yet to be identified, serious action including recommendation of license suspension eludes in the offence which could directly become a cause of triggering the number of cases in the twin-city. Further investigations were underway.