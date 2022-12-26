Mira Bhayandar: Finally, roadside hoardings in Twin City on MBMC radar

The hoardings in the city | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: After delaying the action on the issue for several months, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally rolled up its sleeves to act against roadside hoardings (outdoor advertising sites) and those located on pavements in the twin-city.

The state government authorities had directed all civic bodies to take action against such outdoor hoardings in May, 2022. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising agencies have been awarded rights to install around 150 hoardings at earmarked sites across the twin-city.

Considering the presence of illegal ones, the actual figure could be much higher. As per the lease agreement, the MBMC generated an annual revenue amounting Rs 2 crore.

However, most are located dangerously close to roads and pavements causing a safety hazard and posing a serious threat to pedestrians and motorists in eventualities.

In a belated move, the civic administration cancelled the lease agreement while issuing notices to the agencies on 14, December, 2022 asking them to dismantle the hoardings. In response the agency owners moved the judiciary and obtained a stay order, citing the agreement clause which mandates a time period of one month to be given for such removals.

The next hearing on the petition is scheduled to be held in the Mumbai High Court on 30, January-2023.

“Since we are restrained from taking action now, all such hoardings shall be removed after following the due process of law,” said an official from the legal department.

Meanwhile the advertising department has conducted a survey to earmark new sites for installation of hoardings with adherence to safety specifications and augment more revenue. It has come to light that several agencies do not possess valid structural stability certificates. As per the standard operating procedure, for every hoarding – be it on private or government land, the concerned advertising agency or owner has to obtain a structural stability certificate from empanelled engineers and submit to the civic body, supported with timely renewals on an annual basis.