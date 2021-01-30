Mira Bhayandar: Finally, MBMC arms itself to tackle fires upto 24 floors

With residential and commercial spaces in the twin-city reaching new heights, the fire department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally armed itself with the tallest ladder for emergency rescue and firefighting operations.

To ensure their firemen are adequately prepared and to boost the fire and emergency department's capability to combat fire and carry out rescue operations, particularly in high-rises, the civic administration has procured a state-of-the art, 68-meter tall- Turntable Ladder (TTL) which can reach as high as 24 floors.

Mira–Bhayandar fire brigade’s tallest ladder, as of now, is 38 metres tall and can reach only up to 14 floors. The German-made TTL carrying a price tag of around Rs.16 crore (including import duties) has arrived in Mumbai and will join MBMC’s firefighting fleet on 5, February.