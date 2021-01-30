Mira Bhayandar: Finally, MBMC arms itself to tackle fires upto 24 floors

With residential and commercial spaces in the twin-city reaching new heights, the fire department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally armed itself with the tallest ladder for emergency rescue and firefighting operations.
To ensure their firemen are adequately prepared and to boost the fire and emergency department's capability to combat fire and carry out rescue operations, particularly in high-rises, the civic administration has procured a state-of-the art, 68-meter tall- Turntable Ladder (TTL) which can reach as high as 24 floors.
Mira–Bhayandar fire brigade’s tallest ladder, as of now, is 38 metres tall and can reach only up to 14 floors. The German-made TTL carrying a price tag of around Rs.16 crore (including import duties) has arrived in Mumbai and will join MBMC’s firefighting fleet on 5, February.
“The hi-tech TTL will be inaugurated by leader of opposition-Devendra Fadnavis during the bhumi-pujan ceremony of Pramod Mahajan Art Gallery in Bhayandar scheduled on 5, February,” said MBMC Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale in the presence of deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot and House Leader Prashant Dalvi.
“Apart from rescue lift which will go from the ladder top completely to the floor of the vehicle parking area, the multi-faceted equipment will have a host of specified features to match the international standards for enhanced rescue and firefighting operations,” said Chief Fire Officer- Prakash Borade.
The TTL has a capability of rotating 360 degrees at any angle of elevation without any reduction of load capacity of the cage and shall be microprocessor based electro hydraulically controlled, permitting precise and easy operations under the most difficult conditions, with ample reserve strength and stability to withstand the huge pressure of wind at dizzying heights.
The permanently installed water monitors will help commence firefighting quickly as the joysticks in the cage shall be identical to that in the main console with hands free microphone-cum-speaker for intercom system. The remote controlled monitor shall be connected with a telescopic fixed waterway directly or attached to the rescue cage with appropriate inlet connection," said a fire brigade personnel.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)