Mira-Bhayandar: Fake Stall Allotment Scam, FIR Registered Against 'Suspended' Junior Engineer In MBMC

An offence was finally registered at the Bhayandar police station against suspended junior engineer-Shailesh Shinde who is attached to the asset management division of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for his alleged involvement in forging signatures of the city engineer to generate fake allotment of stalls in exchange of bribes.

Shinde not only took bribes in the form of cash but also accepted money on the unified payments interface (UPI) platforms from the applicants. The action followed after numerous complaints related to anomalies and corruption in the stall allotment process started pouring in against the junior engineer who was allegedly found involved in doling out permissions and assessing rents for putting up vending stall’s sans any kind of nod from the license department and his higher-ups in the asset management division.

Sensing the seriousness of the misconduct which is a breach of departmental rules, deputy commissioner (headquarter)- Ravi Pawar in his order dated 11, June had suspended Shinde with immediate effect. The suspension was in accordance with the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, provisions framed in the Maharashtra Civil Services (discipline and appeal) and Maharashtra Civil Services (conduct) Rules-1979 pending further investigations into the charges.

Based on the complaint filed by MBMC’s junior clerk-Yogesh Gharat, the Bhayandar police registered a FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC against Shinde for forgery and fabricating documents. If investigated in a proper manner, more skeletons are likely to tumble out of the MBMC closets. However, Shinde is yet to be arrested.

The accused junior engineer who had earned notoriety for his corrupt practices in sheltering and encouraging illegal constructions during his earlier stint at the local ward office, was also on the radar of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh for not taking action against a renovation and reconstruction work at a hotel in the Ghodbunder near Kashimira in 2018, source said.