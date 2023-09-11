Mira-Bhayandar: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Businessman Of ₹26 Lakh; Held

FPJ

Mira Road: Less than 12 hours after receiving a complaint, the Kashimira police arrested a 43-year-old imposter who cheated a Naigaon-based businessman to the tune of ₹26 lakh by pretending to be the commissioner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the police the accused who has been identified as-Sohail Abdul Khan (43) is a resident of the posh Beverly Park area of Mira Road. The action followed in response to a complaint filed by-Dinesh Pratap Singh on Sunday. In his statement to the police, Singh who runs a scrap business said he was facing some issues related to the Goods and Service Tax (GST) department when he came into contact with the accused though a common acquaintance last year. Introducing himself as a CBI commissioner, Khan boasted about his influential contacts in the GST department while promising to help resolve the issue. Khan fleeced a collective amount to the tune of around ₹26 lakh towards getting a clean chit from the GST and investing money in lucrative schemes.

Cops lay trap to nab the accused

“The complainant paid the money by cash and online transfers. However, after visiting the GST office, he was shocked to learn that the tax related issue was yet to be resolved. Suspecting something wrong he approached us with the complaint. After verifications we laid a trap and apprehended the imposter at 3:30 am on Monday.” said an investigating officer.

Investigation underway

Not ruling out the possibility of the accused in other similar offences, senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam said, “Investigations were underway to check if the accused has any criminal background.”

Meanwhile an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC against the imposter who has been remanded to police custody till 14, September after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Monday.