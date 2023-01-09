Mira Bhayandar: Factory owners oppose tax levy on lofts by MBMC | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mira Bhayandar: Owners of industrial units in the twin-city have vehemently opposed the additional tax on lofts and mezzanine floorings imposed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

The civic administration has decided to impose tax with a six-year retrospective effect on properties which have carried out illegal extensions and added floors in the form of lofts and mezzanine in units located in industrial zones of the twin-city. This apart from huge penalties. However, members of the Small Scale Industries Association in their annual general body meeting have decided not to pay the tax.

Covid's effect on manufacturing sector still visible

“The manufacturing sector is still reeling under the effects of the Covid-induced lockdown and such taxes will further worsen the financial crisis. Moreover, several units have lost space due to the road widening process compelling them to go vertical by a verbal nod from the civic administration,” said a member of the association.

The MBMC has embarked on a survey aimed at identifying properties missing from the tax net, under assessed properties and residential taxation for commercial use. “We are open to hearings but the industrial unit owners have given a cold shoulder response. However, we will initiate a dialogue and try to resolve the issue.” said deputy municipal commissioner- Sanjay Shinde.

Notably, the civic administration has shortlisted an agency which charges Rs. 545 per property for the work envisaging- numbering, physical survey, measurements, capturing photographs, GIS mapping and calculating payable tax on rateable and capital value taxation method. This apart from an additional charge of Rs 145 per property towards maintenance, printing- distribution of bills.

