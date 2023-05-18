Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-MLC Muzaffar Hussain bags Rajiv Gandhi Krishi-Ratna Award 2023 for innovative approach in agriculture

Former legislator and Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain has bagged state-level Rajiv Gandhi Krishi-Ratna Award 2023 in recognition for his outstanding work in organic farming and innovations in the field of agriculture.

For the past several years, Hussain has been encouraging and helping farmers, especially in the drought prone Vidarbha and Marathwada regions by guiding them on climate-friendly agricultural practices like multi-cropping, organic farming and technology driven methods which require less investments and small farmlands leading to better productivity.

Initiated 16 years ago by late parliamentarian, Rajiv Satav, the Krishi-Ratna awards are given every year to progressive farmers working on sustainable agriculture under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Pratishthan headed by Prakash Sable.

The award will be handed over to Hussain on May 21 at Satrapur village of Ramtek in Nagpur. Other recipients include Dr. Shyam Deshmukh, Ranitai Bhandare, Pravin Bari Suyog Gorle, Anup Bagade, Sangitatai Dudhe, Vijay Bhuyar and Ajinkyatara Shetkari Utpadak Company for their contributions in various fields of agriculture, dairy and progressive farming.