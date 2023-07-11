Mira-Bhayandar: Evicted Roadside Vendors Return To Cook, Sell Food Even As MBMC, FDA Turn A Blind Eye

Undeterred by police action, roadside vendors, literally sitting on virtual gas bombs, are back in business despite facing strict police action. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police have registered cases against roadside stall owners using illegal gas cylinders to cook eatables.

Special teams from the Naya Nagar police station impounded 27 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and registered cases under section 285 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter, against as many offenders in less than a week. However, in clear defiance, the offenders were seen back in business within a couple of days.

Raids continued into the night

“We have been frequently conducting raids in various parts of our jurisdiction, as the trend of cooking on stalls and carts is extremely dangerous. Innocent pedestrians and patrons can become victims if a cylinder explodes,” said a senior officer from the Naya Nagar police station. The drive continued till late in the night in areas including those outside the Mira Road railway station, Shanti Nagar, Hyderi Chowk, Banegar Chowk, Poonam Sagar complex, Lodha Road and areas in the proximity of the local post office.

However, influential gas dealers, their agents and deliverymen who are also the beneficiaries of the trade are seldom questioned for their involvement in allowing massive misuse of domestic gas cylinders, raising serious questions on the pick-and-choose policy and biased approach adopted by the law enforcing agencies. While hundreds of handcarts and food vans cooking and selling food items are seen stationed at key locations across the twin-city, there have been instances across the state where innocent people have become victims of LPG gas cylinder explosions at road side eateries in the past.

MBMC & FDA turn a blind eye

Ironically, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) authorities have chosen to remain mute spectators to the brazen illegalities. Notably, the much-hyped night eviction drives launched by the civic administration to get rid of the menace last year has also fizzled out after a cosmetic action against some vendors. There are existing judicial orders directing the civic bodies to act against illegal roadside eateries that cook in the open.