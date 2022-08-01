Mira Bhayandar: Eatery near beer shop found serving booze in Kashimira

Representational image | Photo: Pexels

Continuing their crackdown against illegal activities at beer shops and eateries, a team from the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police booked one person after he was caught selling and serving beer and other alcoholic drinks at his eatery in Kashimira.

According to the police, the raid was conducted by a team led by API- Prashant Gangurde under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare at a Chinese eatery in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira at around 11:50 pm on Monday.

Notably, the eatery is located adjacent to a beer shop. Upon checking the premises, the police found bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor. When questioned, the eatery owner identified as-Chandras Shetty (56) failed to furnish any documents authenticating the legality of selling liquor, following which the police seized the consignment and booked him under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949.

"We are keeping a check on such establishments," said Hazare. Investigations revealed that the eatery not only offered sitting space to consume beer but also catered the IMFL and country liquor to tipplers after beer and wine shops shut down their shutters at 10 pm.

The Free Press Journal had recently highlighted the menace of a large number of beer shops and nearby eateries which transformed into late-night water holes causing inconvenience to people-especially women and children in Mira Road, Kashimira and Bhayandar.

There are around 40 beer shops in the twin-city having permits under the F.L.BRII category. Stalls and eateries offering snacks are set up right next to the beer shop, where tipplers indulge in food and drinks in the open.

Last week, the police had raided three beer shops and rounded up 11 tipplers who were brazenly consuming booze in and outside beer vends in Bhayandar. However, the excise department, Thane is yet to wake up from their slumber to keep a check on the illegalities.