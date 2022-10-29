Mira Bhayandar: Dust covers Uttan and citizens find it difficult to breathe as MBMC leaves road construction incomplete

Dust covers Uttan, citizens finds it difficult to breath as MBMC leaves road construction incomplete. |

Mira Bhayandar: Due to incomplete road work, the dust has covered the entire Market Road area in Uttan, near Mira-Bhayandar twin cities. The citizens are forced to cover their faces with masks to avoid getting affected by it.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has abandoned the road construction work without completing it.

"Not only local residents but pedestrians, motorists, and shopkeepers, whose shops are located near the roads that are not blacktopped, are likely to be affected by the dust. The health of citizens is at risk as the eatables, which are mostly kept uncovered, are at risk of getting affected by the dust from incomplete roads. It’s my request to the civic administration to complete the work immediately." said municipal corporator-Amjad Shaikh.

People are finding it difficult to breathe

Due to this, the entire stretch of road near the main market remains covered in clouds of dust for most of the time, due to which people are finding it difficult to breathe.

The citizens have demanded to monitor the construction work and complete the road construction as soon as possible.

When contacted, an official attached from MBMC’s Public Works Department assured to complete the work soon and get the road tarred immediately.