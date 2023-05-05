Mira Bhayandar: Drunk auto driver knocks down pedestrians, injures 8 | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: In a case of drunk driving, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost control over his vehicle in Mira Road and rammed into several motor-cycles leaving while knocking down pedestrians in a desperate bid to escape the spot.

While eight people were injured and admitted to hospital, several bikes were left damaged. The driver who has been identified as-Pramod Premchand Shukla (32)- a resident of Juhu in Mumbai was caught near N.H. High School after a hot chase by locals. The auto driver was handed over to the police after a sound thrashing.

The auto involved in the accident | FPJ

There were no passengers in the auto-rickshaw at the time of incident. According to the police the incident was reported near the Irani Café in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road at around 9 pm on Thursday. “We have arrested the driver and booked him under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.” confirmed senior police inspector of Naya Nagar police station- Jitendra Vankoti. The auto-rickshaw almost overturned at one of the spots, said eye witnesses, the entire sequence of events was captured by CCTV cameras. Further investigations were on.