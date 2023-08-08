Mira-Bhayandar: Drug Peddler Held With MD Worth ₹10 Lakh

MD | FPJ

The central intelligence unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 21-year-old drug peddler who was found to be in possession of 52 grams of mephedrone (MD) in his possession on Sunday. The patrolling team of the unit led by police inspector Rahul Raakh spotted a man moving around in a suspicious manner in Navghar village area of Bhayandar. Upon frisking the man who has been identified as Ankit Bharat Jadhav (21) was found to be in possession of 52 grams of MD.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at ₹10.40 lakh, the police said. While investigations are on to ascertain the source of the contraband, an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at the Navghar police station against the accused.