Mira Bhayandar: Drive to penalise helmetless riders intensified

To rein in bikers and in order to prevent deaths which take place due to helmetless riding, the traffic control department of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate has intensified its drive to penalise bikers travelling without a helmet.

According to Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Dombe (traffic), they have penalized 1,899 motorcycle riders in the past 11 days from 1 to 11 October. Apart from a monetary fine of Rs 500, helmetless riders invite action under sections including 129 (wearing of protective headgear) of the Motor Vehicle Act-1988.

“As per instructions given by our commissioner Sadanand Date we have been on overdrive to install traffic sense in the minds of motorists. Apart from slapping fines, our on-duty traffic police personnel also counsel the erring bikers highlighting the importance of wearing a helmet,” said Dombe.

Meanwhile around 13,172 motorists have been booked for various violations under the Motor Vehicles Act in the corresponding period. Violations include parking vehicles in no-parking spots, creating snarls, rash driving, jumping signals, over speeding and lack of mandated documents including driving licenses.

Notably, the traffic department had collected Rs 7.49 lakh as fine from over 2,026 motorists for their involvement in an array of traffic-related offences, last month. While bikers topped the list with 930 offenders, the second and third spots were bagged by the four-wheeler and auto-rickshaw drivers with 719 and 306 cases respectively.

The police personnel had also caught 71 rickety garbage vans without proper documents including valid fitness certificates. Shockingly, some were found plying on roads without number plates.