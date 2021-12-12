Mira Bhayandar: Doctors deprived of non-practising allowances in MBMC

The implementation of the much-awaited seventh pay commission may have brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of employees working in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).



However, doctors attached to MBMC’s health department were in a state of shock when they received their latest salary slips as the non-practising allowance (NPA) which they had been receiving all these years for sacrificing private practice, was missing. A part of the basic salary, NPA is an allowance meant to compensate in-service doctors for not running their own clinics or consulting for private facilities.



In accordance with the government resolution (GR) passed in 2012, around eighteen in-service doctors in the MBMC having a basic monthly salary of up to Rs.85,000 were drawing the NPA in proportionate to their wages. The implementation of the seventh pay commission has resulted in an average increase of around 21 percent in the existing salary of the civic staffers.



The doctors failed to get full advantage of the allowance as their salary had crossed the Rs.85,000 slab, said officials attached to MBMC’s general administration and establishment department who contended that they were following the directions and guidelines in context to the basic pay-grade set inked in the GR and any intimation from the government authorities about modifications will be immediately taken into consideration for reviving the NPA payments.



Doctors on the other hand have claimed that the civic administration had conveniently ignored the directions issued by the central government authorities in 2017, which had increased the basic salary slab from Rs.85,000 to Rs.2,37,500 to avail the allowance. This is despite the fact that other civic bodies have already complied with the directions issued by the central government. Notably, all these doctors have been at the frontline of Covid duty, since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 05:39 PM IST