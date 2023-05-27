Mira-Bhayandar: Despite stinking defiance, MBMC evicts caretakers from public loos

Representative Image | Pixabay

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) after a bunch of public toilet caretakers launched an agitation by showering notes and shouting slogans against the private contractor and the civic administration to register their protest against being evicted from rooms above the community toilets.

Following several complaints regarding the shabby work, the MBMC recently terminated the contract of maintaining public toilets awarded to a private agency and hired a new contractor.

Civic administration launched an eviction drive

The twin-city has 201 community toilet complexes, comprising more than 3,500 toilet seats; most of them were built under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) Nirmal Abhiyan. The new contractor started appointing fresh staffers for maintaining the toilets. However, around 80 attendants attached to the erstwhile agency refused to vacate the accommodation above the toilet blocks despite being issued eviction notices. Stung by the defiance, the civic administration launched an eviction drive on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Ravi Pawar contended that a large number of attendants attached to the erstwhile agency were not only illegally occupying the accommodations, some had even sub-let them to others while working at other places. Some were even misusing the municipal resources by installing air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and coolers.

“Those evicted are not employed by the existing agency. However, we had requested the agency to include the existing attendants as per their requirement.” said an official.

Dismal state of public toilets

Despite MBMC spending crores every month, several public toilets paint a sorry picture of utter neglect and unhygienic conditions. Apart from providing free water, the MBMC also pays electricity bills of the toilets and the rooms.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to speed up evicting people from dilapidated structures with help of police