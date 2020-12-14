Mira Bhayandar: Despite MBMC’s low COVID-19 caseload, fear of spurt looms due to wedding season rush

As the number of positive cases in the twin-city continued to maintain the drop to double digits for the past nearly one and a half month, the number of recovered patients has also crossed the 23,000-mark to touch 23,567 on Sunday which has ensured that the recovery rate registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to hover above 94 per cent of those infected by the virus.

While only 37 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the total number of positive cases registered this month stands at 673, bringing a welcome respite for citizens and the health officials.

60 patients were discharged from various private and healthcare facilities on Sunday. However, medical experts fear a spike in numbers due to rampant violation of norms in the wedding season.

“Despite a cap of 50 guests and other guidelines in place amid the ongoing pandemic, the rulebook was thrown to the winds at most of the venues. There are chances that negative effects of violations may show-up in coming days,” said a doctor requesting anonymity.

Despite a significant dip in new cases, coupled by better recoveries, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to stand at 3.11 per cent causing serious concern for the civic administration as the death toll has mounted to 772.

As per MBMC records, 93,805 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,35,704 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 1,10,812 tested negative, 24,853 positive, even as 38 reports were marked as inconclusive.

Meanwhile 20 out of the 37 patients who tested positive on Sunday were un-linked, 17 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. As usual Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 24 positive cases followed by seven and six from the east and west sides of Bhayandar respectively.