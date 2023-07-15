Mira-Bhayandar: Denied Leave, Irked Woman Employee Sets Store On Fire; Goods Worth ₹20,000 Destroyed

Representative Photo

Irked over being denied leave and change in shift timings, a 23-year-old woman employed as a sales associate in the outlet of D-Mart in Bhayandar (west) allegedly set fire to a box containing blankets and pillows which were kept in the crockery section on the second floor of the shopping centre. The incident was reported from the D-Mart’s outlet located near the Salasar Business Park on the 90-feet road in Bhayandar (west) on Friday afternoon.

Noticing the smoke billowing from the box on fire, other staffers immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire with the in-house fire fighting equipment.

₹20,000 worth goods destroyed in fire

While nobody was injured, goods worth ₹20,000 were gutted in the fire. A match box and used matchsticks were recovered from the spot. Upon checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, store authorities said that the sales associate identified as Mehak Agarwal, 23, was spotted entering the crockery section.

Offence for causing mischief registered against accused

Mehak is suspected to have committed the crime as she was annoyed with the management for denying her leave, not changing her shift timings. Based on the complaint filed by the assistant manager of the store Viraj Lad, an offence under sections 427 (mischief causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the IPC was registered at the Bhayandar police station. “The accused who had joined the store in May 2022 has been given a notice and allowed to go,” said a police officer. Further investigations were on.

