Mira-Bhayandar: Delayed wall reconstruction at rationing office poses risk to documents, causes inconvenience staffers

Nearly two months after the demolition of a wall at the rationing office below the flyover bridge that connects the east and west sides of Bhayandar, the contractual agency appointed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the Metro-9 rail route has yet to rebuild the wall.

Huge inconvenience to staffers and visitors

This delay is causing huge inconvenience to staffers and visitors and poses a risk to important government documents. "One of the walls was demolished in March to facilitate the movement of a girder launcher and cranes, with an assurance that it would be reconstructed within a week. However, despite repeated reminders, the office is still awaiting the reconstruction of the wall, leaving us at the mercy of tin sheets for protection. In addition to the inconvenience caused to staffers and visitors, there is a possible threat of rodents, fire destroying crucial documents, and theft by junkies that cannot be ruled out. Moreover, the situation is expected to worsen during the monsoons," said ration officer Rajendra Jadhav.

The rationing office

Initially, security guards were deployed by the contractual agency, but the service was suddenly withdrawn due to unknown reasons, allege officials. This rationing office (41F) is the only establishment that caters to the needs of lakhs of citizens in the twin-city. The Metro-9 is a 13.581 km route, including a 1.389 km-long elevated corridor from Dahisar to Bhayandar, and is an extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East).

