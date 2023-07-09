Mira-Bhayandar: Debris Mafia Sounds Death Knell For Residents

The notorious debris mafia have been brazenly dumping construction material and even dangerous residual waste from nearby ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira-especially eco-sensitive areas like mangrove belts, creeks, wetlands, coastal regulation zones and even nullahs.

Threat to the ecosystem

The brazen illegalities are not only posing a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem but has become a reason for intense water-logging on the highway while increasing the risk of flooding in villages and tribal hamlets in the vicinity. While the revenue department continues to play blind to the illegal activities, the anti-debris squads formed by the Mira Bhayandar

Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to keep 24x7 vigil seem to be non-existent. Huge parcels of land falling in the eco-sensitive zone are being reclaimed to construct illegal hotels and dhabhas by private landowners.