 Mira-Bhayandar: Dead Mother Booked For Killing Her Children In 2021, Cops Register Murder Case Against Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Dead Mother Booked For Killing Her Children In 2021, Cops Register Murder Case Against Her

Mira-Bhayandar: Dead Mother Booked For Killing Her Children In 2021, Cops Register Murder Case Against Her

The 43-year-old ended her life after killing both her mentally ill children by strangulation and ended her life by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills and stabbing herself in the stomach with a kitchen knife.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Nearly two years after a 43-year-old woman committed suicide after killing her two specially-abled children at her residence in Mira Road, the police registered a case of murder against the dead mother on Tuesday. According to the police the incident was reported from an apartment in the Narendra Park area of Naya Nagar on 6, September 2021.

The woman, a divorcee who was staying with her 75-year-old father, gave sleeping pills to her 20-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son (names withheld) before strangulating both to death. She later ended her life by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills and stabbing herself in the stomach with a kitchen knife. The bodies were discovered by the woman’s father on September 7, following which the Naya Nagar police were informed about the incident. While bottles of pills were found beside the bodies of the children, the woman was found in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

Police statements confirm that the 43 year old was under mental depression

After recording the statements of the woman’s father and six others including neighbours and the security personnel of the building, the investigating team learnt that the woman was under mental depression due to her divorce and growing concerns about the future of her mentally ill children. The viscera samples of the deceased were preserved for a detailed forensic analysis.

The team recently got reports which made it clear that the children had died due to asphyxia as a result of strangulation. The reports stated that the woman had died of haemorrhage and shock due to the stab injuries on her stomach. Based on the medical reports, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the dead mother on Tuesday.

Read Also
Jaipur: Mother commits suicide after killing her four children; father kills his only son
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: HC Directs BMC To Remove Hospital Seal In Fake Vaccination Case

Mumbai: HC Directs BMC To Remove Hospital Seal In Fake Vaccination Case

MSRTC Bus on Bhimashankar-Kalyan Route Overturns, 1 Injured

MSRTC Bus on Bhimashankar-Kalyan Route Overturns, 1 Injured

Mumbai News: HC Refuses To Make Offenses Under Section 498A Compoundable

Mumbai News: HC Refuses To Make Offenses Under Section 498A Compoundable

Zero Scrap Mission: CR Records Revenue of ₹81 Cr From Selling Scrap, Surpasses Proportionate...

Zero Scrap Mission: CR Records Revenue of ₹81 Cr From Selling Scrap, Surpasses Proportionate...

Maharashtra: 346 Colleges Got NAAC Accreditation in Last One Year

Maharashtra: 346 Colleges Got NAAC Accreditation in Last One Year