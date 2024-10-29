Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Cell Recovers ₹8.75 Lakh For 4 Online Fraud Victims

Mira Bhayandar: Four persons, who collectively lost more than Rs 8.75 lakh in separate online frauds, got their money back, thanks to the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police and the Kashigaon cops.
The police received a complaint from a Kashimira resident, Shrihari Ravindra, 43, who was duped of over Rs 5.16 lakh in a work-from-home scam wherein the ‘job’ was to like videos and rate hotels.
The other three complainants lodged their grievances on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. They were cheated on pretexts like fake stock investment apps, credit card updates, and insurance renewals.
