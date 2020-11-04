Mira Bhayandar: Crusader from Uttan in top 10 Entrepreneurs List of India Forbes.

Born on 26, January-1967 in the Madar area of Ajmer in Rajasthan, Agatha Sushila Dias’s father Armand Singh served for the Indian Army. After serving people in remote villages of Madhya Pradesh and slum clusters in Andheri and Bangalore for over a decade, she along with a committed team of social workers, doctors and lawyers joined hands to launch an organization named Amcha Ghar- a home for orphaned and underprivileged girls on 14, April-1996.

Presently, Amcha Ghar accommodates 25 girls who get all facilities including- education, food, medical aid, and spiritual facilities in a homely atmosphere till they are independent. Notably, Amcha Ghar has so far managed more than 100 girls helping them get back into the mainstream of society.

While some are being provided assistance for higher education, many of them have settled after bagging jobs in reputed multinational companies. “While going through a sexual abuse case, the girl’s mother said to me that you work for 8 hours a day and go back home in a safe environment, but what happens to these girls at night, who do not have a safe living situation, the question stunned me and a year later Amcha Ghar was launched.” says Dias.

MBMC Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale and deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot felicitated Agatha Sushila Dias for her achievement. Apart from scholarships for girls and extending a helping hand to senior citizens, Amcha Ghar also plays a significant role in running several balwadis in tribal belts of Talasari and Dahanu with an aim to impart education in English language.