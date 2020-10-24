Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: Three drug peddlers held in Mira Road

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, officials from the newly created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate apprehended three drug peddlers including two women in different raids across Mira Road.

Acting on specific information, a team from the Naya Nagar police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Kailash Barve and PSI Suhel Pathan laid traps at three different locations in Mira Road and apprehended the peddlers identified as- Nasir Dastagir Syed (44), Mamta Shiv Prasad Singh (45) and Kartik Kishore Sachde (26).

The trio were found to be in possession of drugs like- Mephedrone (MD) and Ganja (Cannabis) worth more than Rs. 1.20 lakh in the local drug market.

Not ruling out more arrests, the Naya Nagar police have registered cases under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the trio who were remanded to custody after they were produced before the court.

Further investigations to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband was on.