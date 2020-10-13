Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: Fake cops rob elderly woman of gold ornaments during morning walk

The notorious Bol Bachchan (term used for glib talkers) gang is back to business again. Two bike-borne men posed as cops robbed an elderly woman of her ornaments in Bhayandar. The incident was reported from the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) when the 63-year-old woman who was on her routine morning walk session was relieved of her gold bangles worth more than Rs 1.30 lakh by two miscreants at around 6 am.

In her complaint, the senior citizen stated that two men aged 35 to 40 years, posing as police personnel accosted her and said that it was not safe for her to move around wearing such expensive ornaments as a murder had taken place in the vicinity. Under the pretext of helping her, tricksters asked her to remove the gold bangles she was wearing. However, when the senior citizen resisted their attempts, the duo forcefully removed her gold chain and bangles before speeding away on their bike.

A case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered at the Navghar police station against the unidentified imposters. Further investigations were underway as the police were trying to procure footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision cameras installed around the crime scene and possible getaway routes.

Several similar crimes had been reported in the twin-city, but the police continue to grope in the dark in almost all such cases raising a serious question mark on the efficiency of patrolling units attached to the local police stations.

It is suspected that the victims, mostly senior citizens, hypnotically obeyed the commands and realized they were duped only when the imposters had fled from the spot. However in this case the woman did not fall prey to the glib-talking, prompting the imposters to use force to snatch her ornaments.