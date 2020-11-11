Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: Duo held with ganja worth Rs 3.8 lakh

Further tightening the screws on the notorious drug mafia, sleuths of the Mira Road police led by Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam, apprehended two drug peddlers in Mira Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, a patrolling unit noticed two men carrying suspicious looking bags in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road. Upon frisking, the duo were found to be in possession of more than 25 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs 3.81 lakh in the local market.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Pradip Bholenath Dubey (43) and Santosh Ramsaran Pandey (40) both residing in a tenement located in the Pipe Line road area of Khar (east) in Mumbai.

Not ruling out more arrests, the Mira Road police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the duo.

Assistant Police Inspector Shivkumar Gaikwad is conducting further investigations to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.

The elevated police apparatus in the form of the newly created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has launched a massive drive to flush out the drug menace from the twin-city by arresting peddlers even as attempts were on to track down the mafia that runs the cartel. This apart from launching campaigns is to bring awareness to fight the drug menace and ensure that people especially the youth do not fall prey to it.