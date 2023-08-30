Mira Bhayandar: Crime Detection Unit Nabs Two Thieves Involved In Mobile Thefts | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The crime detection unit attached to the Kashimira police station has arrested two thieves for their involvement in separate cases of mobile thefts in the region. In the first case, a 24-year-old individual identified as Jubeir Jaffar Kachhi, residing in the Rabodi area of Thane, was apprehended on Ghodbunder Road for his involvement in a spate of mobile theft cases.

Special teams deputed after growing reports of thefts

Taking advantage of jam-packed buses and crowds at bus halts, Kachhi stole valuables, especially mobile phones, from commuters. The police had received several complaints about mobile phones being stolen onboard public transport buses, following which special teams were deputed to nab the culprits. The police recovered 12 stolen mobile phones worth Rs. 59,000 from his possession.

In the other case, a man identified as Aatish Singh, a resident of Dahisar, was arrested for stealing mobile phones from tenements. He had recently fled with a mobile phone that was left to charge near the window of a tenement in the Kashigaon area of Kashimira. Singh would loiter in slum clusters in search of tenements where such devices were left unguarded. In this case too, the police recovered 12 mobile phones worth Rs. 46,500 from the possession of the accused. "We will soon return the stolen phones to their rightful owners," said senior police inspector Sandip Kadam.

An offence under sections 379 (theft) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered in both cases, respectively. Further investigations are ongoing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)