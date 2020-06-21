Mira Bhayandar: COVID-19 doubling rate gathers speed in MBMC; total cases climbs to 2152

Mira Bhayandar: In a major cause of worry for the residents of twin-city, the COVID-19 doubling rate has gathered speed, due to an alarming spike in the number of cases for the past nearly ten days.

From a total of 1,021 cases reported till June 8, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) added another 995 people to its list of COVID-19 positive patients till Friday (19 June). A whooping 136 cases were reported on Saturday and with the latest additions, the cumulative total of COVID-19 positive cases registered by MBMC’s health department has now reached 2,152 and the doubling rate stands at around 12 days. However the civic administration maintains that the doubling rate was 17 days in accordance with government guidelines which mandates counting and calculation on the basis of figures registered every Monday.

In another major cause of worry for the civic administration, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover at 5 per cent as four more patients succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The death toll in the twin-city has now climbed to 103.

The MBMC has intensified its efforts by launching a rigorous contact tracing campaign to prevent the spread of the virus and contain the death rate. On the other hand, the recovery rate has also gone down to 55 percent after a total of 1,184 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 865. Meanwhile, out of the 5,873 swab tests conducted till Saturday, 2,152 persons tested negative, while 3,288 persons tested positive even as reports of 433 persons were still awaited.

Meanwhile with 1,059 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 49.21 percent of the cases, followed by 560 (26.02%) and 533 (24.77%) cases from the east and west sides of Bhayandar, respectively.