Mira Bhayandar: Cops paddle their way to bust illegal hooch brewing den amidst dense thickets of mangroves

Despite a series of raids and destruction of over a dozen illegal liquor breweries (haath-bhatti) in and around the rural and coastal areas of the Bhayandar-Uttan belt, by the police in the recent past, the notorious liquor mafia continues to raze its ugly head at regular intervals.

Acting on a specific tip off, a team led by API Satish Nikam under the instructions of DCP Amit Kale and ACP Shashikant Jadhav busted the brewing unit which was operating from an isolated zone, running deep into the marshy swamps in the interior stretches of the creek in Morva village near Bhayandar on Saturday.