Mira Bhayandar: Cops nab woman peddling drugs, one other; major players run underground

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, officials from the newly created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate apprehended two people, including a 38 –year-old female drug peddler, in Bhayandar on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip-off in context to the arrival of drug peddlers in the area, a team led by API Yogesh Kale under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil laid a trap near the Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar (East). The cops rounded up a suspect with the help of female police personnel and on duty home-guards at around 8:30 PM on Wednesday.

Identified as 38-year-old Mary Ganesh Pawar, the woman was found to be in possession of 1,198 grams of ganja (cannabis).

A search at her tenement in Dahisar (East) led to the recovery of more cannabis weighing 1,135 grams. After rounds of sustained interrogations, the woman revealed the name of the supplier, Krunal Jagdish Gosavi, who is also a resident of Dahisar.

The police immediately arrested Gosavi, who was also found to be in possession of 1,020 grams of ganja.

The total recovery of more than 3.3 kg is valued at around Rs. 67,060 in the local drug market, police said.

Not ruling out the duo’s involvement in a much bigger racket, the investigating team is checking their antecedents while trying to ascertain the destination of the consignment in an attempt to identify and break the drug chain.

Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Navghar police station against the duo.

API Yogesh Kale is conducting further investigations into the case.

Major players go underground

The twin-city has been a safe hunting ground for a cartel of drug-lords who are wrecking the lives of scores of people, especially members from the younger generation by turning them into addicts. However, the elevation of the rural police apparatus to the commissionerate status, led by Sadanand Date, and the series of raids and intensified vigilance has forced major players indulged in drug trafficking to go underground, sources said.