Mira Bhayandar: Cops nab notorious 'Bol Bachhan' gang from Gujarat

Less than a fortnight after they adopted a unique gold touch technique to rob a 52-year-old woman at a temple in Kashimira, five members of the notorious Bol Bachchan (term used for glib talkers) gang was arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate from various districts in Gujarat.

After a brief lull, the gang had resumed their activities to dupe people-especially women and senior citizens in the twin-city, prompting MBVV commissioner-Sadanand Date to depute special teams for nabbing the culprits.

A team from the Kashimira police station led by PSI-Dhananjay Gaikwad under the supervision of Senior Police inspector- Sanjay Hazare intensified vigilance and also activated their core informer network in and around the region. Based on a tip-off that the gang members used to flee the city after committing a spate of crimes, the police team tracked them down from their hideouts in Gujarat.