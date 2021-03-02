Mira Bhayandar: Cops nab notorious 'Bol Bachhan' gang from Gujarat

Less than a fortnight after they adopted a unique gold touch technique to rob a 52-year-old woman at a temple in Kashimira, five members of the notorious Bol Bachchan (term used for glib talkers) gang was arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate from various districts in Gujarat.
After a brief lull, the gang had resumed their activities to dupe people-especially women and senior citizens in the twin-city, prompting MBVV commissioner-Sadanand Date to depute special teams for nabbing the culprits.
A team from the Kashimira police station led by PSI-Dhananjay Gaikwad under the supervision of Senior Police inspector- Sanjay Hazare intensified vigilance and also activated their core informer network in and around the region. Based on a tip-off that the gang members used to flee the city after committing a spate of crimes, the police team tracked them down from their hideouts in Gujarat.
Not ruling out more arrests and their involvement in a series of crimes, an investigating officer said, “As of now they confessed to have committed three offences by using various modus operandi. Stolen booty worth Rs. 30,000 has been recovered from their possession.” Apart from luring and targeting people-especially women and senior citizens on their morning-walks, the gang members also posed as cops to execute their evil designs.
Recently one of them walked into a temple where he gave a Rs.500 note to a woman asking her to give it to the temple priest as an offering with a request to remove her gold ring and chain which she was wearing and touch them with the note before making the offering, since it would bring him good luck. The woman complied. But the encounter ended with her being cheated of the gold ornaments.
All the accused have been booked under sections 419,420 and 170 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.
