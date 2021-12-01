Mira Bhayandar: Cops nab duo who duped customers in banks

Sleuths of the Navghar police have busted a gang that adopted a unique modus operandi to cheat people standing in queues at banks to deposit money. The action followed in response to an FIR registered by the 25-year-old complainant who had been robbed of his money at the branch of a reputed nationalized bank in Bhayandar on November 24.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he had gone to deposit Rs.20,000 in his savings account when one person approached him and pointed to another man while cooking up a story that the person had Rs. 1 lakh with him, but since he didn’t have a bank account, he was unable to send the money home and they could earn some profit by helping him out.

The duo engaged the complainant in a conversation and offered him a bundle wrapped in a handkerchief. The complainant complied and the encounter ended with him being cheated of Rs. 20,000 as the bundle wrapped in the handkerchief turned out to be layers of plain paper.

The police registered an offence under section 420 of the IPC against the unidentified duo and started investigations. Based on testimonies given by eyewitnesses and technical surveillance, a team led by Police Inspector (crime) Prakash Mhasaal under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Milind Desai arrested two suspects identified as Raja Ramesh Rajbhar and Vishal Ramesh Rajbhar from the Penkarpada area of Kashimira for their involvement in the crime.

The police recovered Rs. 13,000 cash and a two-wheeler from the possession of the duo who have been remanded to custody. The police have not ruled out their involvement in other similar crimes.

