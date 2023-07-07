Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Nab Burglar In Mapusa For Theft In Vasai

The crime branch unit (Zone II) have arrested a burglar notorious for his mastery of breaking open locks of flats in less than a minute. Arhan Chetan Shetty alias Rohit, 21, was apprehended by the police from a hotel in Mapusa town in Goa where he was working as a waiter. Rohit had broken into a flat in Vasai on April 3, 2023 and decamped with gold ornaments worth nearly ₹2 lakh. While investigating the case, a team led by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware scanned closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras at the crime scene and possible getaway routes.

Accused was released on bail from Surat jail last year

Based on the findings, the team checked the database of criminals and learnt that the accused was sent to jail for his involvement in a similar crime committed by him under the jurisdiction of Khandwa police station in Surat. However, he was released on bail in October, 2022. “Since he had been changing his location and mobile number, we were unable to track him. However, details secured from the jail registry, gave us some crucial leads and on the virtue of electronic intelligence, we zeroed in on the accused who was caught working as a waiter at a hotel in Goa,” said an investigating officer.

Rohit confesses to have committed first theft at 14 years

On being interrogated, the youth confessed to have committed 27 thefts in various parts of Vasai, Virar, Mumbai and Thane backed by the desire to lead a lavish lifestyle and fund his liquor addiction. He had committed his first theft in 2014 at the age of 14. After committing the thefts he would flee and work as a waiter at hotels in other states to dodge the police. Stolen booty worth ₹8.35 lakh including-mobile phones, cash, golds and silver ornaments have been recovered from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 454,457 and 380 of the IPC.

The police will soon hand over his custody to the Naigaon police for further investigations related to cases in their jurisdiction. DCP ( Crime) Avinash Ambure lauded the efforts of the crime branch team for solving the blind case.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Minor among three held for bike thefts