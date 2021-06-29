Mira Bhayandar: Cops lookout for imposter who faked MLA’s WhatsApp number to cheat locals

The cyber-crime unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate are on the lookout of an imposter who in an apparent attempt to fleece money from locals by faking the WhatsApp number of Mira-Bhayandar legislator- Geeta Jain.

Based on the complaint filed by Rajaram Barkade- personal assistant (PA) of the legislator, the Navghar police registered an offence under section 500 of the IPC for defamation and section 66 (c) of the Information Technology Act-2000 against the yet-to-be unidentified accused.

The matter came to light when some supporters of the legislator informed her about messages seeking help being posted from a fake WhatsApp account with her display picture (DP) to create an impression that the number was genuine.

Sensing the seriousness of the issue, Jain immediately alerted all her contacts and also directed her PA to register a police complaint. Over the past few months, several politicians including municipal corporators have been complaining of their profiles getting duplicated on Facebook and other social media platforms and their contacts being sent requests for financial assistance.