Mira Bhayandar: Cops catch 43 drunk drivers on New Year's Eve, Rs 5,93,600 collected in fines

The traffic department of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate booked 43 people for drunk driving during New Year's Eve on Thursday night.

2,104 motorists, mostly bikers, were taken to task for violating various traffic related offences. The traffic police department collected fines totalling Rs 5,93,600 from the erring motorists.

While patrolling teams remained on their toes to maintain vigil, checkpoints at strategic locations across the twin-city were set up with the deployment of traffic personnel who remained on-duty till 6 am in the morning to detect and prosecute those taking to the wheel under the influence of alcohol.