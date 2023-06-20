Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Bust Inter-State Gang Duping People With ‘Magic Pen’

The Mira Road police claim to have busted an inter-state gang of fraudsters for allegedly duping people-especially small traders by taking cancelled cheques signed with a ‘magic pen’ which uses a kind of erasable ink on the pretext of securing loans for them. Five members of the gang identified as Mohammed Abdul Kudus Mehmood, Ehtesham Alam, Aziz Latif Shaikh, Mukeshkumar Durudhan Nayak and Ganga Laxmi Sahu were arrested from Ahmednagar where they were about to target a local shopkeeper.

The gang's modus operandi

The action followed in response to a complaint registered by a Mira Road-based saree showroom owner Sagar Rohidas Kale who was duped of ₹1.18 lakh by the gang. Claiming to be a representative of a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) one of the gang members approached Kale and offered to help him secure a business loan amounting ₹10 lakh. Since the complainant needed funds he accepted the offer and handed over documents including- identity proofs, bank statements and two “cancelled” cheques to process the loan. Moreover, the fraudster advised the complainant to keep a maximum amount in his account.

However, the complainant was shocked to learn that ₹1,18,00 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account using one of the cancelled cheques.

Forgery using magic pen

The accused who had crossed the cheque with his own pen apparently altered the contents of the instrument to withdraw cash from the bank. The police team led by senior police inspector- Vijaysing Bagal started investigations into the case. It came to light that the gang members used to activate a mobile phone for 2 to 3 days after identifying a target. The police identified the last location of the number by tracking the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI). They alerted the trader in advance and nabbed the gang members from Ahmednagar with the help of their local counterparts.

The accused who hail from Jharkhand and West Bengal confessed to their involvement in crimes committed by them in Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Nagpur, Telangana and Gujarat using a similar modus operandi. An offence under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC has been registered against the fraudsters who were remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court on Monday. Further investigations were on.