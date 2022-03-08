Mira Bhayandar: Cops bust gutkha racket running under guise of biryani catering

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have busted a racket in which a biryani catering business was being used as a front to operate a thriving illegal gutkha trade in the twin-city.

While three racketeers identified as Mohammed Chand Sameed Khan (20), Fayyaz Iqbal Siddique (30) and Sohaib Irfan Hussein alias Khan (22) have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and regulations of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations-2006, their accomplices including the king-pin (biryani caterer) are still at large.

Acting on a tip-off, the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil raided a biryani center in the Poonam Garden area of Mira Road and seized gutkha and scented tobacco of various brands worth more than Rs. 1 lakh. Notably, the racketeers who supplied the material to local paan shops had also stocked gutkha in the seventh floor flat of a MHADA building in Mira Road. Prima facie investigations revealed that the trio and their accomplices were dealing in banned gutkha products under the garb of operating a biryani catering establishment.

While investigations were on to ascertain the source of origin of the consignment so as to break through the chain, the racket involving smuggling of tobacco products into the region continues unabated despite a ban on it in the state.

While the guthka sachets are openly available at most of the paan shops in every nook and corner of the twin-city, personnel attached to the local MBVV police stations and their Food and Drug Authority (FDA) counterparts are playing blind to the illegalities due to obvious reasons.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:47 PM IST