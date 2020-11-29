Mira Bhayandar: Cops arrest duo who used a cab for chain-snatching; hunt on to nab absconding accomplice

Keeping pace with the times, chain snatchers who used bikes to prey on their victims are now using four-wheelers for their misdemeanors.

Sleuths of the Kasarvadavli police station apprehended two notorious chain snatchers who used a four-wheeler to commit the crimes.

While investigating a chain snatching case which was reported from the Anand Nagar area on September 4, the police team led by Senior Police Inspector Kishore Khairnar zeroed in on a cab attached with a well-known aggregator, which was reportedly used in the crime.

Based on the information, the police intensified vigil and activated their core informer network in the region.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Tabrez Mohd Ali Khan (27) — a resident of Mira Road and his accomplice, Abu Tala Azim Khan (22), who stayed at Uttan near Bhayandar.

However, their third accomplice is yet to be arrested.

After rounds of sustained interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in three chain snatching cases in the Kasarvadavli area.

The police have recovered the stolen ornaments and also impounded the car which the trio used in the crime.

A case under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the duo, who are now under judicial custody.

A manhunt has been launched to nab their absconding accomplice, police said.

Further investigations are being conducted by PSI Kuldip More.