Mira Bhayandar cops alertness saves woman who jumped from flyover with kid | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In a shocking incident a 21-year-old woman attempted to kill herself and her 18-month-old baby boy by jumping off the flyover bridge in Bhayandar on Thursday evening. However, thanks to the alertness shown by two on-duty traffic personnel, both were saved due to timely treatment after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident was reported at around 5:30 pm from the flyover bridge which connects the east and west sides of Bhayandar. “We were informed by a passer-by that a woman with the kid in her arms was precariously sitting on the railing of the bridge. Me and my colleague Ganesh Tate immediately reached the spot, but by then she had jumped off. We rushed down and took them to the nearby civil hospital” said police personnel-Siddharth Bhalerao.

The woman (name withheld) and the toddler had landed on the road near the metro rail construction site. “While the child has suffered a leg fracture, the woman is in an unconscious state due to polytrauma caused by multiple injuries. Treatment was on.” confirmed civil surgeon- Dr. Zafar Tadvi. The woman who married in 2021 is said to be a resident of Sai Baba Nagar in Mira Road. However, the cause behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The Bhayandar police are conducting further investigations.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines