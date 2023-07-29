 Mira-Bhayandar: Contractors Booked For Potholes On Newly Opened Gujarat-Bound Bridge
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked three road contractors for the shoddy work in constructing the Gujarat-bound bridge running over the Versova creek and connecting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway near the Ghodbunder junction in Kashimira.

The contractors have been identified as Vijay Mistry, Ashish Sharma and Ashok Thorat. However, none of them have been arrested so far.

Less than four months after it was opened for vehicular movement, the northbound lanes of the bridge developed multiple potholes exposing the poor quality of work, which posed a serious threat of mishaps to motorists and bikers. Although the potholes were cosmetically repaired, they re-emerged following a few days of heavy rains.  

After the intervention of Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit, who met the MBVV police officials, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) filed a complaint with the Kashimira police station. A police team conducted spot inspections and after investigations registered an offence under section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

article-image
