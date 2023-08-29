Mira Bhayandar: Co-operative Society Clerk Nabbed for Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

Mira Bhayandar: Co-operative Society Clerk Nabbed for Accepting Rs. 25,000 Bribe | representative pic

Mumbai: A 35-year-old head clerk (Class III), employed at the deputy registrar's office of co-operative societies in Bhayandar, has been taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from a housing society member on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Ali Haider Dagdu Miya Shaikh (35), had initially demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 to issue a notice to the society situated in Bhayandar. This notice would facilitate the appointment of an administrator and conduct a financial audit of the accounts.

Trap set by ACB team

When the complainant refused to pay the bribe, they approached the Thane unit of the ACB. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 45,000. Subsequently, following verifications, a trap was set by the ACB team led by Police Inspector Nitin Thorat, under the guidance of SP Sunil Lokhande. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs. 25,000 at his office in Bhayandar (West) around 3 pm on Tuesday.

This arrest once again highlights the deeply rooted issue of bribery and corruption within the co-operative societies system. Meanwhile, an offense has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Bhayandar police station against the government employee involved. The accused will be presented before the court on Wednesday. Further investigations are underway.