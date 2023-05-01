Mira-Bhayandar: Civic body opens its first Urban Health and Wellness Centre on Maharashtra Day, plans to open ten more soon

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has taken a significant step towards improving the healthcare infrastructure of the twin-city by launching its first Urban Health and Wellness Centre (UHWC). The centre, located in the Indra-Lok area of Bhayandar (east), was inaugurated by MBMC Chief Dilip Dhole on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Equipped with a qualified MBBS doctor, nurse, attendant, multipurpose worker, security, and housekeeping personnel, the UHWC will offer a range of services including outdoor patient department, free medicines, lab testing facilities, check-up facilities for pregnant women, referrals to specialist doctors, and counselling. The MBMC plans to open ten more centres soon, with each UHWC expected to cater to the medical needs of around 15,000 to 20,000 people as per the locations earmarked by the MBMC.

The MBMC is also exploring the possibility of introducing teleconsultation facilities and yoga sessions at these wellness centres. The vital healthcare project has been made possible by the funds provided by the 15th Finance Commission.