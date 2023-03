FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started a new way of dealing with illegal hawkers during the eviction. Instead of keeping them in warehouses, stalls and handcarts are now crushed beyond any use with the help of JCB machine.

A team led by Yogesh Gunijan, the assistant municipal commissioner crushed more than 80 handcarts which were operating on the Banegar Road in Mira Road on Monday.