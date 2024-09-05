 Mira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC

Mira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC

The action followed after a first-time member of parliament from Thane, Naresh Mhaske raised the contentious issue of transferring ownership rights of salt pan land parcels in the twin-city to the civic administration during the zero hour of the recently concluded monsoon session of the parliament.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar: In a significant development related to the transfer of salt pan lands in the twin city, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry- Piyush Goyal has directed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to submit a proposal through the state government under the revised internal policy guidelines, 2024.

Naresh Mhaske, Thane's First-Time MP, Raises Contentious Issue

The action followed after a first-time member of parliament from Thane, Naresh Mhaske raised the contentious issue of transferring ownership rights of salt pan land parcels in the twin-city to the civic administration during the zero hour of the recently concluded monsoon session of the parliament. Mhaske had stated that several developmental works like road widening, proposed construction of new roads, and stadiums have been stalled due to the non-execution of the transfer process. Mhaske contended that the transfer of salt pan lands will ensure better public amenities in the rapidly urbanising twin city which is adjacent to Mumbai. 

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: President Draupadi Murmu Presents Best Speeches Award To Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik...
article-image

In the suppression of the internal policy guidelines-2012, the cabinet gave its approval to issue revised internal policy guidelines (No.P-34029/11/2018 -SALT-Part-I (E-50048) dated 23, August 2024 related to the transfer of Salt Commissioners Organisation (SCO) lands for public purposes, subject to terms and conditions laid down by the ministry of commerce and industry, department for the promotion of industry and internal trade.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)

Notably, the state government has been assertive towards opening up salt pans for developmental projects. However, the transfer proposals had been stuck owing to issues, such as the land-sharing formula between the central and the state and ongoing litigations. 

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar's Planned Multi-Faith Crematorium Set To Be Shifted After Massive Public Outcry
article-image

During his visit to Uttan near Bhayandar, Goyal had assured to resolve the deadlock and find a solution for paving the way for transferring ownership rights of some salt pan land parcels in the twin-city to the civic body at the earliest. Currently, all issues related to salt pans come under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After...

'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After...

Mumbai: Ahead Of US Elections, City Hosts 'The Diversity Debate' Covering Significant Political...

Mumbai: Ahead Of US Elections, City Hosts 'The Diversity Debate' Covering Significant Political...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Mira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC

Mira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC

FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In...