Mira-Bhayandar: In a significant development related to the transfer of salt pan lands in the twin city, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry- Piyush Goyal has directed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to submit a proposal through the state government under the revised internal policy guidelines, 2024.

Naresh Mhaske, Thane's First-Time MP, Raises Contentious Issue

The action followed after a first-time member of parliament from Thane, Naresh Mhaske raised the contentious issue of transferring ownership rights of salt pan land parcels in the twin-city to the civic administration during the zero hour of the recently concluded monsoon session of the parliament. Mhaske had stated that several developmental works like road widening, proposed construction of new roads, and stadiums have been stalled due to the non-execution of the transfer process. Mhaske contended that the transfer of salt pan lands will ensure better public amenities in the rapidly urbanising twin city which is adjacent to Mumbai.

In the suppression of the internal policy guidelines-2012, the cabinet gave its approval to issue revised internal policy guidelines (No.P-34029/11/2018 -SALT-Part-I (E-50048) dated 23, August 2024 related to the transfer of Salt Commissioners Organisation (SCO) lands for public purposes, subject to terms and conditions laid down by the ministry of commerce and industry, department for the promotion of industry and internal trade.

Notably, the state government has been assertive towards opening up salt pans for developmental projects. However, the transfer proposals had been stuck owing to issues, such as the land-sharing formula between the central and the state and ongoing litigations.

During his visit to Uttan near Bhayandar, Goyal had assured to resolve the deadlock and find a solution for paving the way for transferring ownership rights of some salt pan land parcels in the twin-city to the civic body at the earliest. Currently, all issues related to salt pans come under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry.